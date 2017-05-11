English
|
Español
Your Oncor
I Need To
News ＆ Events
Ways To Save
Education ＆ Safety
About Oncor
Investors
Your Oncor
Residential
Business / Commercial
Government
Retail Electric Providers
Builder / Developer
Suppliers
Featured Questions
How do I access my electric usage information online?
Why is my electric bill so high? How can I lower it?
What are Oncor’s rates? How are they determined? Who approves?
How deep is an underground electric line buried?
Outages and Issues
Outages and Issues
View Outage Map
Report an Outage
Report Street Light Issue
Report a Downed Power Line
My Oncor Alerts
Mis Alertas de Oncor
Report Meter Tampering
Request Temporary Removal of Meter
Customer Service
Customer Service
Ask Oncor FAQ Site
Contact Oncor
Business Operations
Business Operations
Check City Inspection Requirements
Register as a Supplier
Request Temporary Removal of Meter
Latest Tweets
Got questions about your electric service or the Texas market in general? Visit
AskOncor.com
or call 1.888.875.6279 M-F 7am-7pm
Report outages at 888.313.4747 or visit
stormcenter.oncor.com
for estimated restoration info to allow you to plan and safely await repair.
open twitter >>
EFH Bankruptcy
EFH Bankruptcy
TheWire
TheWire
Events
Events
Featured Video
open youtube >>
Advanced Meters
Advanced Meters
Electric Vehicles
Electric Vehicles
Energy Efficiency
Energy Efficiency
Energy Tips
Energy Tips
Safety
Safety
Safety Smart
Holidays
During a Storm
Outdoors
Indoors
When Digging
Meter Tampering: Illegal and Dangerous
Electricity
Electricity
T＆D Overview Presentations
Power Restoration
Restauración de Energia
Glossary
Teachers and Kids
Teachers and Kids
Overview
Downloadable Resources
Links
Featured Video
open youtube >>
Featured Questions
How do I access my electric usage information online?
Why is my electric bill so high? How can I lower it?
What are Oncor’s rates? How are they determined? Who approves?
How deep is an underground electric line buried?
Company Information
Company Information
Who is Oncor?
Affiliate Transactions / PUCT Code of Conduct
Awards
Careers
Supplier Registration
Hours and Holidays
Billing and Rate Schedules
Brand ＆ Identity Resources
Investor Information
Service Area
What Oncor Does
What Oncor Does
Overview
Commercial Metering
Advanced Metering
Transmission
Construction ＆ Development
Tree Pruning
Community Services
Community Services
Corporate Citizenship
Economic Development
Programs
Renewable, Solar and More
Services
Main Panel
Outages
Report / View
Outages
Oncor Alerts
My
Oncor Alerts
Street Light Issue
Report
Street Light Issue
Oncor
Contact
Oncor
Energy Efficient
Become
Energy Efficient
About Advanced Meters
Learn
About Advanced Meters
Got questions about your electric service or the Texas market in general? Visit
AskOncor.com
or call 1.888.875.6279 M-F 7am-7pm
Report outages at 888.313.4747 or visit
stormcenter.oncor.com
for estimated restoration info to allow you to plan and safely await repair.
open twitter >>
Got questions about your electric service or the Texas market in general? Visit
AskOncor.com
or call 1.888.875.6279 M-F 7am-7pm
Report outages at 888.313.4747 or visit
stormcenter.oncor.com
for estimated restoration info to allow you to plan and safely await repair.
open facebook >>
open youtube >>
open flickr >>
Latest Headlines
There are currently no news articles available.
Footer Panel
Your Oncor
Residential
Business / Commercial
Government
Retail Electric Providers
Builder / Developer
Suppliers
I Need To
Outages and Issues
View Outage Map
Report an Outage
Report Street Light Issue
Report a Downed Power Line
My Oncor Alerts
Mis Alertas de Oncor
Report Meter Tampering
Request Temporary Removal of Meter
Contact Oncor
Ask Oncor FAQ Site
Contact Oncor
Business Operations
Check City Inspection Requirements
Register as a Supplier
Request Temporary Removal of Meter
Careers
Search our Careers
Submit Resume
Returning User
Investor Information
Corporate Governance
SEC Filings
Financial Presentations
Earnings Monitoring Report
FERC Form 1
Important Numbers
Select a Number
Service Requests / General Inquiries
Power Outages
Locate Underground Powerlines Prior to Digging
© 2012 Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Privacy
|
Terms Of Use
|
Site Map
|
Mobile